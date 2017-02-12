Ibaraki cop busted for taking upskirt photos of high school girl

SAITAMA (TR) – A police officer was caught taking illicit photos of a high school girl with a camera concealed in his bag at a mall in Koshigaya City, police said on Saturday.

Saitama Prefectural Police arrested Daisuke Tobita, 25, an officer of Ibaraki Prefectural Police, for allegedly taking tosatsu, or voyeur, photos of the girl inside the women’s clothing section of the mall in the afternoon, Nippon News Network reports (Feb. 11).

The girl was shopping with her father, who noticed Tobita behaving suspiciously and questioned him. He admitted that he “took illicit photos.”

Ikaraki Prefectural Police said the “matter will be dealt with strictly after we wait for the results of the investigation.”

In June 2016, a senior off-duty police officer in Chiba Prefecture was caught filming up the skirts of two teenage high school girls with his smartphone.

