Hokkaido cops: Corpse found at sea confirmed to be city councillor

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have confirmed the identity of a male corpse found found floating off the coast of Muroran City to be that of a city councillor who went missing last month, reports TV Asahi (Feb. 10).

At around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, a patrol boat found the body of Hiroyasu Tatsuno, 50, floating near the Port of Muroran, off the coast of Tsukijicho.

His body, clothed in a coat and pants, did not have any external wounds. There were no personal articles found in his possession.

Tatsuno disappeared after appearing at the city council on January 31. Three days later his car was found near the Hakucho Bridge. A will has not been found. That same day, his family reported him missing.

Tatsuno was first elected to the city council in 2011. He was in the middle of his second term.

