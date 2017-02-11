Aichi cops seize 14 kilograms of stimulant drugs from residence

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested two persons over the possession of a large quantity of stimulant drugs in a residence in Tokai City, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Feb. 9).

At 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, police raided the apartment and arrested Fukumi Miyanowaki, a 44-year-old company employee, and his former wife, Doris Elizabeth Plasencia, 35, a native of the Dominican Republic, for the possession of 14 kilograms of kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs.

The drugs were packed in 14 plastic bags concealed in a drawer under a bed. The contraband has an estimated street value of 980 million yen.

Miyanowaki, who has been charged with possession of stimulant drugs with an intent to sell, admits to the allegations. Plasencia, however, denies the charges, saying she “did not know they were kakuseizai.”

Miyanowaki emerged as a suspect during the investigation of Mexican national who was accused of smuggling 2.875 kilograms of stimulant drugs in May of last year.

