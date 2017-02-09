Tokyo cops nab Gibraltar Life employee in attempted fraud of elderly woman

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an employee at Gibraltar Life Insurance in the attempted fraud of an elderly woman, reports TBS News (Feb. 8).

In November of last year, Asaki Ide, 30, and a former colleague, 31, who is already under prosecution in the case, conspired to pose as the nephew of the woman, an 80-year-old resident of Saitama Prefecture, on the telephone in requesting two million yen.

Ide is alleged to have introduced the former colleague to the scam, known as ore ore sagi, or “it’s me fraud,” after he was told about his “work problems and debts.” The suspect then allegedly told him about “an easy money job.”

Ide has admitted to introducing his former colleague to a job, but “I don’t know anything about ore ore sagi,” according to the Takenotsuka Police Station.

When reached for comment, the representative of Gibraltar Life Insurance said that “the facts of the case are currently being confirmed.”

