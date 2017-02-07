Tokyo cops question disabled woman after male corpse found in Koenji home

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are questioning an disabled woman after a body likely belonging to her husband was found in their residence in Suginami Ward, reports TBS News (Feb. 7).

At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, the woman, aged in her 80s, alerted emergency services. Personnel arriving at the scene found the body of a male, believed to be her husband, lying face-up and bleeding from the head on a futon in a bedroom of the residence, located in the Koenji-Minami area.

The man, believed to be in his 80s, was confirmed dead at the scene.

The woman, who suffers from a cognitive impairment, lives in the residence with her husband. She is being questioned by the Suginami Police Station about the circumstances that led to the death of the man.

The results of an autopsy will be used to determine the cause of death, police said.

The interior of the residence showed no signs of having been ransacked.

The case is being viewed as the result of an accident or foul play, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 7).

