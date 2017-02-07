Tokyo cops nab man in connection with 3 cases of arson

TOKYO (TR) – A man was arrested in connection with three cases of arson on the premises of a building in Adachi Ward that left multiple persons injured, reports TBS News (Feb. 6).

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Kiyokazu Nishizawa, 47, on suspicion of setting alight a cardboard box full of clothing in a corridor on the fourth floor of the building in the early morning of November 6, 2016.

Nishizawa is denying the charges, telling officers he “was drinking in the Takenotsuka area, but I don’t remember,” TV Asahi reported (Feb. 6).

But police suspect he was involved in that case and two others that took place on the fourth floors of a pair of other buildings that same morning after identifying him in footage from nearby security cameras. A total of three persons suffered injuries in the incidents.

