Aichi cops: Nagoya convenience store clerk robbed own outlet

AICHI (TR) – Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a former employee at a convenience store in Nagoya for a robbery at the same outlet last year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 6).

In the early morning hours of August 5, Ikuya Tanaka, 31, allegedly held a knife up to a female cashier at a Circle K Sunkus convenience store located in Kita Ward and grabbed about 650,000 yen in cash from a drawer below a register after she fled to a back room.

At the time of the incident, Tanaka, who wore a mask, was a part-time employee at the outlet. He resigned from his post three months later and moved to Kanagawa Prefecture.

“I knew the inside of the shop so I chose it as the place for the crime,” the suspect is quoted, according to Nagoya TV (Feb. 6). “I used the money for entertainment expenses.”

Since the registers and a safe were not touched in the crime, police investigated the case as an inside job.

Comment On This Article