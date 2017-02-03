Gifu cops: Newspaper deliveryman stole photo booth curtains

GIFU (TR) – Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a newspaper deliveryman suspected in the theft of dozens of photo booth curtains, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 2).

At 4:40 a.m. on September 19, Takakazu Ishii, 69, allegedly used a knife remove the curtain from an instant photograph booth, located outside a bookstore in Mizunami City, and steal it. The curtain was valued at around 5,000 yen.

According to the Tajimi Police Station, about 10 reports of thefts of similar curtains in Tajimi City and other nearby areas have been lodged since June of 2015.

In multiple cases, a person believed to be the suspect was seen in security camera footage committing the crimes.

A search of the suspect’s residence in Toki City by police revealed about 100 curtains of a variety of colors, including blue and brown.

Police are now seeking the suspect’s motive for the crimes.

Comment On This Article