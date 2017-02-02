Tochigi cops: Woman, 92, dies after being punched by man

TOCHIGI (TR) – Tochigi Prefectural Police have arrested a 46-year-old man in the assault of an elderly woman, who later died, in Ashikaga City, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 31).

At around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, Mikito Miyashita, an electrician, allegedly struck the face of Kinoe Kachiwase, his 92-year-old neighbor, on a street. Kachiwase, who suffered a broken jaw, was later confirmed dead at a nearby hospital.

During questioning, Miyashita admitted to hitting Kachiwase, saying they had gotten into disputes in the past.

Miyashita fled the scene after the incident. Police later apprehended him after being tipped off by a person in the neighborhood. “She screamed at me loudly,” the suspect is quoted, according to TV Asahi (Jan. 31).

Police are investigating whether to apply manslaughter charges to the suspect.

Comment On This Article