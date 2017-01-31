Gunma cops: Pachinko employee robbed convenience store at knifepoint

Connect on Linked in

GUNMA (TR) – Gunma Prefectural Police have arrested a female employee at a pachinko parlor in the robbery of convenience store in Annaka City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Jan. 31).

At just before 4:00 a.m., Akiko Kodama, 38, approached the manager of the store, 28, with a knife and demanded money. She then pulled about 19,000 yen from a register and exited the store.

About five minutes later, police arriving at the scene found her inside a vehicle stopped in a parking. She was subsequently arrested.

During questioning by police, Kodama said that “she does not recall the incident.”

