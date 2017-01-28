SHIGA (TR) – A male police officer faces a sexual harassment probe after allegedly performing a pro-wrestling move on female station workers to entertain guests at a gathering, Nikkan Sports reported on Saturday (Jan. 28).

According to the headquarters of the Shiga Prefectural Police, the male officer performed a Mexican pro-wrestling move known as the “Romero Special,” or the surfboard, on the two female officers as entertainment during a 25-person gathering at a restaurant in Nagahama City on November 22, 2016.

Numerous participants at the gathering took photos of the move being performed on the women, one of whom was wearing a skirt, and distributed the photos among colleagues, the Sankei Shimbun reported (Jan. 27).

Participants will be questioned over the incident, which could fall under sexual harassment.

The woman wearing a skirt was had shorts on underneath, so her “underwear was not showing,” the prefectural police headquarters said.

The Romero Special

The surfboard was a signature move of Rito Romero, a prolific pro-wrestler who also appeared in numerous films.

The brutal move is generally performed by standing on the thighs of an opponent lying on their stomach and pulling on their arms as the performer simultaneously flips onto their back, lifting the opponent into the air.

The move spreads the opponent’s legs far apart, Nikkan Sports reported.

Related

Comment On This Article