Saitama cops: Man stabbed to death in parking lot

SAITAMA (TR) – A man was arrested after attempting to flee over a stabbing incident at a parking lot of a bookstore in Misato City that left one person dead, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 28).

A worker at the bookstore called Saitama Prefectural Police saying “someone was stabbed” at around 10 p.m. on Friday.

Responding officers found Ryo Udagawa, 34, with multiple stab wounds to his chest in a parked car at the lot. He died after he was transported to a hospital.

The suspect fled the scene by car before he was apprehended after causing an accident in Sakado City about 40 kilometers away.

Police plan to question the suspect after he recovers from injuries sustained in the accident, adding he was acquainted with the victim.

