Osaka cops: “Delivery health” service misled customers with women’s ages

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have busted an allegedly illegal “delivery health” sex service specializing in middle-aged women who pretended to be much younger than their actual ages, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 27).

In December and January, Akira Iwanaka, the 52-year-old manager of Osaka Married Women Home Delivery, located in the Kyuhoji area of Yao City, sent two female employees, aged in their 40s and 50s, to provide services in violation of the Anti-Prostitution Law to two male customers at hotels in Sakai City.

Iwanaka faces charges of brokering prostitution. “If [illegal] sex acts were performed, they were done at the discretion of the women,” Iwanaka is quoted in denying the charges. “I didn’t know about it.”

According to police, the club, which has women aged between 35 and 61 on its roster, used 13 different names in newspaper advertisements, including Amateur Wives and Secret Married Women. The service instructed the women to pretend to be around the age of 20 or younger when with customers.

