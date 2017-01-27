Komeito to tackle porn industry over women forced to perform

TOKYO (TR) – Following reports of an increasing number of women claiming to have been forced to appear in films for the adult video (AV) industry, political party Komeito has formed a project team to address what is being considered a social problem, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26).

In the first meeting held on Thursday, lawmaker Sayaka Sasaki, the chairperson of the project team, heard from representatives of support groups about young women who have been coerced into appearing in AV productions after being led to believe they were to become models or idols.

“The contracts are signed without [the women] understanding them clearly,” said Sasaki, a member of the House of Councillors from Kanagawa Prefecture.

From January to November of last year, a total of 148 persons sought help from non-profit organizations Lighthouse and People Against Pornography and Sexual Violence (PAPS). In spite of not representing a full 12 months, the figure is a significant increase over the 83 cases from the year before and 29 cases from 2014.

In the future, Komeito, a coalition partner of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, is expected to submit legislation to the Diet that will strengthen crackdowns on the industry and provide support for victims.

