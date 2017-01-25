Tokyo cops: Tax bureau employee stalked, sexually assaulted woman

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – A government tax worker allegedly stalked a woman to her apartment building in Bunkyo Ward and sexually assaulted her, police said on Tuesday.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Yosuke Hamada, 34, a worker at the Tokyo Regional Taxation Bureau, for shoving the woman, aged in her 20s, against a wall and groping her breasts near the entrance of the apartment in October of 2016, TBS News reports (Jan. 24).

Hamada followed the woman home from a station and sexually assaulted her, police said.

Hamada has admitted to the charges, telling police he “felt like touching a girl since I had been drinking.”

In light of the arrest, the Tokyo tax bureau said it hopes to “confirm the facts and take strict action.”

