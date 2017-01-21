Yakuza arrested after alleged assault in traffic incident in Saitama

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested an upper-level member of an organized crime group in an assault that followed a traffic incident in Saitama Prefecture, reports Jiji Press (Jan. 20).

On October 17 at 9:50 p.m., Takahiro Yamamoto, a 54-year-old executive in a third-tier organization of the Kobe Yamaguchi-gumi, Chiyuki Miura, 45, and one other person allegedly threatened a 48-year-old male company employee at a toll booth on the Joban Expressway in Misato City, Saitama and beat him in the face.

According to the Akishima Police Station, the incident took place after items were thrown out of a vehicle driven by Miura. A vehicle driven by the victim, a resident of Ibaraki Prefecture, then overtook Miura’s car before both vehicles came to a stop after passing through the booth.

The alleged assault took place after Miura alerted Yamamoto, who then asked the victim, “What gang are you with?”

The victim suffered injuries that required 10 days to heal, according to TBS News (Jan. 20).

Yamamoto, who has been charged with inflicting violence and causing injury, admits to the allegations. “I thought we were dealing with a rival organization,” the suspect is quoted by police. Miura denies the charges.

