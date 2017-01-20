Yamanashi cops search for man in convenience store robbery

YAMANASHI (TR) – Yamanashi Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man suspected in the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Kofu City last year, reports Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 19).

On December 26 at 9:00 p.m., the man thrust a knife before a female cashier, 22, at the outlet and demanded money. He then fled the scene empty-handed after the employee retreated to the store’s office.

In a 30-second clip taken from security camera footage and uploaded to YouTube, the suspect is shown in a black baseball cap, sandals, gray pants and shirt. Standing around 165 centimeters in height, he is believe to be aged in his 20s.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Minami-Kofu Police Station at 055-243-0110.

