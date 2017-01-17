KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Sunday re-arrested an organized crime member over a stabbing incident last year in Yokohama that left four persons injured, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 15).

In October, Taishi Hatakeyama, a 31-year-old upper-level member of an affiliate gang of the Inagawa-kai, allegedly stabbed two male Filipino nationals, aged 31 and 29, on a street in Naka Ward. The victims suffered injuries to the abdomen and back that required one month to heal.

According to a previous report by TV Kanagawa, the incident began when restaurant manager Junpei Saito, 34, who was also arrested, engaged in a quarrel with about 10 Filipino nationals. Hakateyama then allegedly used a knife to stab four persons.

Hatakeyama, who has been charged with attempted murder, partially denies the allegations, telling police he did not intend to kill the victims. Saito denies participating in the entire incident.

Police had previously arrested Hakateyama and Saito in December on the same charges in the stabbing of one of the other four victims in the same incident.

