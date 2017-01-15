Kagawa man wanted in stabbing death on the run in Tokyo

KAGAWA (TR) – A man wanted in the stabbing death of his mother in Marugame City is believed to be hiding out in Tokyo under an alias, police said on Sunday.

Yutaka Kawasaki, 56, is suspected of stabbing his 80-year-old mother, Mizuho Kawasaki, to death and seriously injuring his 17-year-old son at the residence they share on January 1, TV Asahi reports (Jan. 15).

The victims were found with multiple stab wounds to the head and shoulder.

A backpack containing Mizuho’s belongings such as her bankbook was mailed to her residence from a post office in Okinawa Prefecture, TV Asahi learned.

Police believe Yutaka was in Okinawa Prefecture on January 4, and was spotted in surveillance camera footage in Tokyo on January 5.

Yutaka is likely on the run using an alias, police said.

Related

Comment On This Article