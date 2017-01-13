Tokyo cops nab man in attempted robbery of post office

Connect on Linked in

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly used a knife in attempting to rob a post office in Kunitachi City last year, reports TBS News (Jan. 12).

In September, Ecchu Taro allegedly entered the post office with the weapon raised above his head. “Hand over five million yen,” he demanded.

Before the suspect fled the scene empty-handed, the head of the post office said to him, “Do not be stupid.”

Ecchu became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage.

According to police, Ecchu had accumulated six million yen in debts through loans obtained from consumer finance companies.

“I wanted the money,” the suspect was quoted in admitting to the allegations.

Related

Comment On This Article