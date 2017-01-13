Tokyo cops: Man stabs pachinko parlor employee in robbery

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 30-year-old man in the stabbing of an employee at a pachinko parlor in Kita Ward during an attempted robbery, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Jan. 12).

At around 1:00 a.m. on Thursday, Takehito Nakanishi, armed with a knife, entered an exchange window of the parlor, located in the Oji area, and demanded money from the employee, a 50-year-old male. Nakanishi then repeatedly slashed the employee on the right arm.

A struggle ensued, and the employee pressed an emergency button. Police arriving at the scene subsequently arrested Nakanishi on charges of robbery resulting in injury.

The incident took place after the employee had pulled the shutter for the shop down half way in closing for the night.

