Wakayama cops open murder case after discovery of male corpse in mountains

Cause of death ruled to be loss of blood from stab wound to shoulder

A cleaning crew found a male corpse in the mountains of Wakayama Prefecture on Tuesday

WAKAYAMA (TR) – Wakayama Prefectural Police have launched a murder case after loss of blood from a stab wound was ruled as the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a mountainous area of Tanabe City earlier this week, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System (Jan. 11).

An autopsy conducted on the body, found by a cleaning crew off a prefectural road in the village of Ryujin on Tuesday, revealed the cause of the death to be shock brought about by loss of blood from a stab wound to the right shoulder.

The body was wrapped in a blue tarp tied with a white vinyl cord such that the person’s feet were visible. Measuring approximately 175 centimeters in height, the corpse was clothed in sweat pants and a long-sleeve shirt.

Though there were no personal articles found at the scene, the man’s wrists had a wooden bracelet and wristwatch.

Police are investigating the case as murder and abandoning a corpse.

