Tokyo woman accused of stabbing husband to death claims she tripped

TOKYO (TR) – A woman denied using a knife to stab and kill her husband on Wednesday, telling police she tripped and the knife impaled him during an argument.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police arrested Yukie Shimura on suspicion of stabbing her 39-year-old husband Kenichi in his side with a fruit knife at their residence in Koto Ward at around 5:30 a.m., Fuji News Network reports (Jan. 11).

Kenichi was found lying in a hallway on the second floor of their home and died after he was rushed to a hospital, TBS News (Jan. 11) quoted police as saying.

A responding officer discovered a fruit knife nearby and arrested Shimura on the spot on suspicion of attempted murder after she said the knife “pierced my husband’s body after we got into a scuffle.”

Shimura is denying the charges, quoted as telling police she and her husband were “arguing when it grew into a scuffle, and that’s when I tripped and the knife impaled him. It’s not like I had murderous intent.”

Police are investigating the details of the case.

