GUNMA (TR) – A male teenager told police he set his house in Isesaki City alight on Monday in a bid to kill his father, who was unharmed. However, his mother and brother were injured in the incident.

The fire was quickly extinguished after police received an emergency call at around 4 a.m. from a person saying “the house next door is on fire,” Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 9).

The 19-year-old suspect, a vocational student, admitted to starting the blaze and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

“I don’t get along with my dad, so I thought I’d kill him,” police quoted the teenager as saying.

The suspect’s mother suffered serious injuries, including broken hip and chest bones, after she jumped from the second floor of the home to escape the fire, police said. Her estimated recovery time is two months.

The teenager’s brother also suffered burns. His father was uninjured in the blaze.

Police are now investigating the suspect’s motives.

Related

Comment On This Article