FUKUOKA (TR) – A middle school teacher in the town of Soeda caused three male students to pass out by grabbing them by their shirts as punishment for harassing a female student, TV Asahi reported on Monday (Jan. 9).

The three male students of Soeda Middle School quickly recovered after they were knocked out by the male teacher in his 30s, but one had to be sent to a hospital after he started hyperventilating, the city’s Board of Education said.

The teacher, who according to Nippon News Network (Jan. 9) has trained in martial arts, told the board he “wanted the students to understand what it felt like to be a person with weak strength, but the instruction went too far.”

Board officials deem his act to constitute corporal punishment, and are weighing appropriate punishment.

