SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police have arrested a man for allegedly using a knife to stab his father, who later died, in a fight as his fiancee watched in Koshigaya City, reports Nippon News Network (Jan. 6).

Kazuhiro Ishikawa, 43, was charged with murder for allegedly stabbing his father Hiroshi Ishikawa, 77, in the chest with an all-purpose kitchen knife at his father’s home after they got into an altercation at around 6:40 p.m. on Thursday.

Police received an emergency call from the home saying, “My son is going on a rampage wielding a knife,” TBS News reported (Jan. 6).

Hiroshi was found on the floor bleeding from his chest and rushed to a hospital where his death was subsequently confirmed.

Kazuhiro’s fiancee and his mother were also at the home, and the suspect fled with the knife in hand to his brother’s home some 800 meters away where he was arrested by police.

Police said Kazuhiro has admitted to stabbing his father.

The suspect was initially charged with attempted murder, but police switched the charges to murder after his father died and plan to investigate the crime scene.

