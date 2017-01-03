FRANCE (TR) – A Chilean man wanted by INTERPOL on suspicion of abducting and killing a missing Japanese exchange student likely took her suitcase and computer from her room, a French investigator familiar with the case said on Monday.

Narumi Kurosaki, 21, a Tokyo native currently enrolled at the University of Franche-Comte in the city of Besancon, located in eastern France, disappeared after she ate at a restaurant on December 4 with the suspect, a 26-year-old Chilean male who is her former boyfriend.

A French investigator involved in the case told TV Asahi (Jan. 2) that Kurosaki’s suitcase and computer was missing from her room at her university dormitory, meaning there is a high chance the suspect took them with him.

French authorities confirmed that the suspect was identified in surveillance camera footage leaving her dormitory alone.

The suspect is also believed to have sent fake messages to a friend of Kurosaki to delay detection of the fact that she had gone missing.

Suspect wanted by INTERPOL

French authorities found that the suspect returned to Chile on December 13, and have enlisted help from INTERPOL to issue an international wanted persons notice.

Authorities are planning to send investigators to Chile and work with Chilean authorities due to a lack of an extradition treaty with the country.

The suspect was spotted as recently as Friday in the neighborhood of his home in Santiago, Chile, according to a person involved in running the luxurious 16-story building that houses his apartment.

But authorities now believe the suspect is on the run since he never returned to his home, and is possibly seeking refuge at the homes of his relatives in southern Chile in Temusco or those in the northern part of the country in La Serena, TV Asahi reported (Jan. 2).

The suspect’s mother, who lives in central Chile, told Fuji News Network (Jan. 2) that “there’s nothing to talk about” regarding the case.

