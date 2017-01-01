Kagawa cops: 1 killed, 1 wounded in stabbing at home

KAGAWA (TR) – An 80-year-old woman was killed and her 17-year-old grandson was wounded in a stabbing at her residence in Marugame City, police said on Sunday.

Mizuho Kawasaki, 80, and her grandson were found bleeding on the floor in Kawasaki’s home by a family member at around 2 a.m., Nippon News Network reports (Jan. 1).

Kawasaki and the teenager were rushed to a hospital with multiple stab wounds, but Kawasaki died about an hour later while her grandson survived with non-life-threatening injuries.

Kawasaki lived with her eldest 56-year-old son and his wife and their two children, police said, adding the eldest son went missing after the stabbing.

Police are searching for the eldest son, believing he is connected to the incident based on the situation at the scene of the crime.

