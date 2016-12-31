OKAYAMA (TR) – A 16-year-old male high school student was charged with murder after he called officers to say he killed his mother with a hammer and knife over an argument, police said on Saturday.

Officers responding to the teenager’s emergency call from his residence in Kurashiki City at around 1:30 a.m. found his 44-year-old mother bleeding on the floor, NHK reports (Dec. 31).

The boy said he used a hammer to bash his mother’s head and stabbed her stomach with a knife during questioning, police said.

“I got into an argument with her and thought I’d kill her,” the boy was quoted as telling police by TV Asahi (Dec. 31).

The suspect was arrested at the scene on attempted murder charges after officers found the hammer and knife in question in the home, but switched his charges to murder after the woman died at a hospital.

