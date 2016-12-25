Saitama cops: Man snuck into public pool to steal floats, beach balls

SAITAMA (TR) – A man snuck into a public swimming pool to steal swim rings and beach balls, police said on Sunday.

Shintaro Takaichi, 27, was arrested on suspicion of trespassing for allegedly sneaking onto the grounds of the public pool in Minami Ward, Saitama City at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, TBS News reports (Dec. 25).

Takaichi was quoted by police as saying he “snuck into the pool facility aiming to steal float rings and beach balls because I like them” and “last time I came, I saw people had forgotten float rings and such, so I thought it was a waste and thought I’d steal them.”

A security guard found Takaichi on the grounds of the pool after a security alarm went off, police said.

Float rings and beach balls were found Takaichi’s bag, police said, adding that the suspect will also be investigated for suspected theft.

