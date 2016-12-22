Connect on Linked in

SHIGA (TR) – A 62-year-old female driver crashed into a convenience store in Omihachiman City after mistaking the accelerator for the brakes, police said on Monday.

Police said the car smashed through the glass front of a Lawson outlet with the majority of the vehicle ending up inside the store, the Sankei Shimbun reports (Dec. 19).

The woman and store staff were uninjured in the crash, police said.

The woman was quoted as telling police she was trying to park when she “mistook the accelerator for the brakes.”

