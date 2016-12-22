Chiba cops: Housewives among customers of Iranian drug dealer

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a male Iranian national for the sale of illegal drugs. According to TV Asahi (Dec. 20), many of his customers were housewives.

Over a one-year period starting in May of last year, Ebrahim Mohammadzadeh, 37, allegedly sold kakuseizai, or stimulant drugs, to five male and female persons in Chiba City.

A search of the residence and a vehicle belonging to Mohammadzadeh by police resulted in the confiscation of 2.2 kilograms of stimulant drugs valued at around 150 million yen.

Based on mobile phone records, the suspect is believed to have provided illegal drugs to around 100 persons, including housewives and company employees. The vehicle was used to delivery the drugs to customers.

Mohammadzadeh emerged as a suspect after police made an arrest of another person in separate drug-related case.

The suspect initially told police that he started trading in drugs in June of last year. However, he now declines to comment on the matter.

Mohammadzadeh entered Japan in 2011 on a forged passport. Police are now investigating how the suspect obtained the contraband.

