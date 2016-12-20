Yamaguchi cops seek man after nude corpse found dumped at villa

YAMAGUCHI (TR) – Yamaguchi Prefectural Police have released a sketch showing a man wanted in connection with with a male corpse found abandoned at a villa in Shimonoseki City, reports TBS News (Dec. 20).

Early Monday morning, police working off a tip from a male neighbor in his 50s found the unclothed body of the man on the premises of the villa, located in the town of Hohoku.

The identity of the body has not yet been confirmed. He is likely that of a man aged between 50 and 80.

The body was found without any external wounds. The results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death to be strangulation. He is believed to have died earlier this month.

The neighbor said that earlier that night he heard some “strange” sounds involving a vehicle coming from the villa. He added that he saw a suspicious person on the second floor of the villa. The car later departed the area in the direction of Shimonoseki.

The man suspected in the case is shown in the sketch to have gray-streaked hair. Standing around 166 centimeters tall, he is believed to be aged between 30 and 70.

The man is wanted on suspicion of murder and abandoning a corpse.

Related

Comment On This Article