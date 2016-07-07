Osaka fire lieutenant held for groping teen girl

Connect on Linked in

OSAKA (TR) – A fire lieutenant who was arrested for groping a 17-year-old high school girl’s breasts told police he was “just checking her chest muscles,” the Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday (July 6).

Osaka Prefectural Police arrested Toshiaki Katsumura, 39, a lieutenant at the Osaka Fire Department, on indecent assault charges on Sunday for groping a 17-year-old high school girl’s breasts in Asahi Ward at around 7:30 p.m. on May 13.

Katsumura denied the charges and told police, “I didn’t sexually harass her, I was only checking her chest muscles.”

Police said Katsumura approached the teenage student on a street and told her he was “looking for a park.” The victim was showing him the way when he allegedly groped her breasts multiple times, the Sankei Shimbun reported.

The Osaka fire department said it was investigating the incident.

