Osaka fire lieutenant held for groping teen girl

Suspect claimed he was ‘just checking her chest muscles’

A fire lieutenant at the Osaka Fire Department has been accused of groping a school girl

OSAKA (TR) – A fire lieutenant who was arrested for groping a 17-year-old high school girl’s breasts told police he was “just checking her chest muscles,” the Asahi Shimbun reported on Wednesday (July 6).

Osaka Prefectural Police arrested Toshiaki Katsumura, 39, a lieutenant at the Osaka Fire Department, on indecent assault charges on Sunday for groping a 17-year-old high school girl’s breasts in Asahi Ward at around 7:30 p.m. on May 13.

Katsumura denied the charges and told police, “I didn’t sexually harass her, I was only checking her chest muscles.”

Police said Katsumura approached the teenage student on a street and told her he was “looking for a park.” The victim was showing him the way when he allegedly groped her breasts multiple times, the Sankei Shimbun reported.

The Osaka fire department said it was investigating the incident.

One Response to "Osaka fire lieutenant held for groping teen girl"

  1. Jim McMill   July 10, 2016 at 9:53 am

    Someone let me know if this “excuse” works.