 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Woman injures man in fatal leap from Kabukicho building in apparent suicide

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 2, 2018

TOKYO (TR) – A woman injured a man after she made a fatal leap from a building Shinjuku Ward in an apparent suicide on Tuesday, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 2).

At around 7:00 p.m., police were tipped off about the incident, which took place on a road lined by restaurants and a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district.

Officers arriving at the scene found man with injuries to his head and other areas of his body that are not considered life-threatening. Meanwhile, the woman, of unknown age, was found in an unconscious state. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

in the Kabukicho red-light district
A woman injured a man after she took a fatal leap from a building in the Kabukicho red-light district on Tuesday (NHK)

Police later discovered what are believed to be the shoes the woman on the landing of a stairwell on the eighth floor of the building.

Though police suspect that the woman struck the man during her fall from the building as he walked on the street below, an investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the incident.

Published in Japan, Japan Breaking News, News and Tokyo

Tokyo Reporter Staff
Tokyo Reporter Staff

The editorial team at The Tokyo Reporter brings the site's readership the latest news from the under side of Japan.

More from JapanMore posts in Japan »