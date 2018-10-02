Woman injures man in fatal leap from Kabukicho building in apparent suicide

TOKYO (TR) – A woman injured a man after she made a fatal leap from a building Shinjuku Ward in an apparent suicide on Tuesday, police said, reports NHK (Oct. 2).

At around 7:00 p.m., police were tipped off about the incident, which took place on a road lined by restaurants and a hotel in the Kabukicho red-light district.

Officers arriving at the scene found man with injuries to his head and other areas of his body that are not considered life-threatening. Meanwhile, the woman, of unknown age, was found in an unconscious state. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

Police later discovered what are believed to be the shoes the woman on the landing of a stairwell on the eighth floor of the building.

Though police suspect that the woman struck the man during her fall from the building as he walked on the street below, an investigation is underway into the circumstances that led to the incident.