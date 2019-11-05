Pair of women nabbed for nude live streams

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested three persons over live broadcasts on the internet earlier this year in which two female suspects appeared nude, reports the Asahi Shimbun (Nov. 5).

Between August and October, Mako Yoshino, 23 and Haruka Murakami, 24, allegedly engaged in acts deemed obscene in live video broadcasts on streaming site FC2 Live Adult that were shot inside a residence in Toshima Ward.

The residence was leased to Takashi Uchiyama, who maintains a channel on FC2 Live Adult, police said.

Yoshino and Murakami, who have been accused of indecent exposure, admit to the allegations. Meanwhile, Uchiyama partially denies the allegations, police said.

According to police, Uchiyama’s channel on FC2 Live Adult accumulated 487 million yen in sales since June of 2014. Uchiyama received 70 percent of sales, with the remainder going to the operator of the streaming site.

Uchiyama paid the women each between 600,000 yen and 1 million yen per month, police said.

Police also seized several computer terminals and smartphones.

Prior to a broadcast, a Twitter account connected to the channel would release a notification to attract viewers.