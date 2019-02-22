Tokyo: Woman, 3 children found dead in Edogawa residence in apparent murder-suicide

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder-suicide after a woman and what are believed to be her children were found dead in a residence in Edogawa Ward on Friday, reports Fuji News Network (Feb. 23).

At around 6:20 p.m., a man tipped off police, saying, “My relatives appear to have committed suicide.” Officers arriving at the residence, located in the Osugi area, found the four persons collapsed on the third floor.

In addition to the bodies, police found several burned charcoal briquettes.

The man who made the call is the husband of the 35-year-old woman. Also living in the residence are their sons (aged 9 and 10) and daughter (6).

With the bodies of the persons not exhibiting signs of external wounds, police suspect that they took their lives through the inhalation of carbon monoxide fumes released by the briquettes.

Police are now seeking to identify the bodies.