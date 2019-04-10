Tochigi: Girl, 15, hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

TOCHIGI (TR) – A female high school student was hit and killed by a train in Yaita City on Tuesday in an apparent suicide, police have revealed, reports NHK (Apr. 9).

At around 6:30 a.m., the girl, 15, was struck by a JR Utsunomiya Line train at a crossing in the Tsuchiya area. She was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

The crossing includes a gate and a warning bell. The driver of the train witnessed the girl crossing past the gate and onto the tracks before train’s arrival, which has led police to believe she took her life intentionally.

The girl is a first-year student at a public high school in Nasushiobara City. Last week, the school held an entrance ceremony for the new term.

“Police have confirmed with us that the student was involved in an accident,” a representative of the school was quoted. “We are now confirming the facts.”