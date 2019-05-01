Tochigi: 5 cars catch fire in Don Quijote parking lot

TOCHIGI (TR) – Several cars were damaged by fire in the parking lot of a discount retailer in Nasushiobara City on Sunday, police said, reports TBS News (Apr. 29).

At around 4:20 p.m., police received a distress call about “two vehicles on fire” at Mega Don Quijote, located in the Zaimokucho area.

Five fire trucks arriving at the scene extinguished the blaze, which completely burned white and black vans, after about 90 minutes. The flames also damaged three other vehicles in the lot.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

The source of the fire was one of the two vans. While two passengers were inside with the engine off, “white smoke started billowing from inside,” one of them said.

Police are now investigating the cause of the fire.