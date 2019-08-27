Theft suspect who fled hospital stayed at Kawasaki capsule hotel

TOKYO (TR) – A male Korean theft suspect who fled a police hospital in Nakano Ward earlier this month stayed at a capsule hotel in Kanagawa Prefecture, police said, reports Fuji News Network (Aug. 27).

At about 6:45 a.m. on August 18, Kim Wong-gi, 64, went missing after visiting a toilet on the fifth floor of the Tokyo Police Hospital.

An examination of security camera footage showed the suspect fleeing from the hospital. Other footage showed him getting on a bus at a stop near the hospital and exiting at JR Nakano Station, police said previously.

In the latest development, police have revealed that Kim traveled to a capsule hotel near JR Kawasaki Station in Kawasaki City inside a vehicle belonging to an acquaintance that same day. While staying at the hotel, the suspect bought a number of items, including a flashlight, at a nearby convenience store.

Theft from sushi shop

On August 13, Kim, a former member of a criminal syndicate, was arrested for allegedly stealing about 100,000 yen in cash from a sushi shop. Prior to his apprehension, he tried to evade capture and fell down a staircase.

In the fall, the suspect suffered a broken collarbone and broken ribs. He was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment that same day.

Prior to his escape, an officer escorted Kim as he wheeled himself in a wheelchair to the toilet. The suspect then asked the officer to retrieve a notebook from a lounge while he was inside the toilet. During that time, Kim fled.

Police previously said that the suspect took another bus from JR Nakano Station to Nerima Ward. After using a taxi, he then boarded the vehicle belonging to the acquaintance, investigative sources told the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 24).

In paying the bus fares, Kim is believed to have used paper currency, the sources said.

Police also revealed that a person resembling Kim was spotted in security camera footage taken at a pharmacy in Nagoya’s Naka Ward on August 20. The person in the footage is shown stealing at least one item from the store.

Portrait photograph

The day after his escape, police released a portrait photograph showing Kim. In the image, he is shown with short hair and gray stubble on his chin. He stands about 180 centimeters tall.

The suspect was clothed in a white t-shirt and blue pants at the time of his escape, police said previously.

Since the release, police have received more than 80 tips. However, Kim remains at large.

Persons with information on the case are advised to call the Nakano Police Station at 03-5342-0110.