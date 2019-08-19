Korean national flees police hospital

TOKYO (TR) – A male Korean national in custody on suspicion of theft has fled a police hospital in Nakano Ward where he was receiving medical treatment, police said, reports TBS News (Aug. 19).

At about 6:45 a.m. on Sunday, the man, aged in his 60s, went missing after visiting a toilet on the fifth floor of the Tokyo Police Hospital.

The suspect fled when the attention of at least one officer on duty at the hospital was diverted, police said.

On August 13, the suspect was arrested on suspicion of theft. Prior to his apprehension, he tried to evade capture by leaping from a building.

The suspect suffered broken bones in the incident. He was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment that same day.

The suspect was clothed in a white t-shirt and blue underwear at the time of his escape, police said.

An examination of security camera footage showed the suspect at a bus stop near the hospital. He is believed to have headed in the direction of JR Nakano Station after fleeing the hospital.