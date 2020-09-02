Skeletal remains found in Sugamo residence

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse inside a residence in Toshima Ward on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Sept. 2).

At around 4:30 p.m., a female neighbor alerted police. “A person seems to have die,” she reportedly said.

Officers arriving at the two-floor apartment, located in Sugamo, found the body inside a plastic bag placed in a closet.

Police later arrested Yoshio Aha, 70, on suspicion of abandoning a corpse. “I put part of the body in the closet,” the suspect said in admitting to the allegations.

The tenant of the residence is a man in his 60s, who is an acquaintance of Aha. He is believed to have died more than one year ago.

Due to the stage of decay of the body, which had turned skeletal, the gender and approximate age of the person are not known, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.