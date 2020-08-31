Saitama: Corpse of woman found in river in Kawagoe

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a woman in a river in Kawagoe City on Sunday, reports the Saitama Shimbun (Aug. 31).

At around 10:25 a.m., a fisherman reported finding the body submerged face-down along a bank of the Arakawa River in the Furuyakami area.

According to the Kawagoe Police Station, the woman, aged in her 40s to 60s, is believed to have died several weeks before the discovery.

The body, which showed no signs of external wounds, was clothed in a gray short-sleeve t-shirt, dark blue pants with a checkered pattern and purple sandals.

No personal items that could be used to identify her were found at the scene, police said.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Earlier this month, the corpse of another woman was found in the Arakawa about 500 meters downstream in Saitama City.