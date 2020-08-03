Saitama: Corpse of woman found in river

SAITAMA (TR) – Saitama Prefectural Police launched an investigation following the discovery of the corpse of a woman in Saitama City over the weekend, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 3).

At around 9:50 a.m. on August 1, a man attending a barbecue alerted police after finding the body floating in the Arakawa River in the Shimookubo area of Sakura Ward.

According to the Urawa-Nishi Police Station, the woman is believed to be in her 50s to 80s. With a chubby build, she stood about 155 centimeters tall.

The body was clothed in a green polo shirt and red shorts. There were no signs of external wounds, and no personal items were found at the scene, police said.

Police are now seeking to identify the body.