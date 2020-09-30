Saga: Man, 39, suspected of kidnapping school girl met online

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of kidnapping a high school girl he met online, reports TBS News (Sept. 29).

On September 24, Atsushi Inoue, an employee in the freight industry, allegedly used his vehicle to pick the girl up at a railway station and take her to his residence.

The following day, the girl fled the residence and sought help at a gasoline station.

Police later took her into protective custody. She was not hurt in the incident.

Upon his arrest, Inoue said, “I do not recall abducting [the girl] to my house.”

According to police, Inoue, a resident of Iizuka City in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture, met the girl via a social-networking service.

“If you come to the station, I’ll pick you up,” he reportedly wrote to her in luring her out.