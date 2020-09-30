 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Saga: Man, 39, suspected of kidnapping school girl met online

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 30, 2020

SAGA (TR) – Saga Prefectural Police have arrested a 39-year-old man who is suspected of kidnapping a high school girl he met online, reports TBS News (Sept. 29).

On September 24, Atsushi Inoue, an employee in the freight industry, allegedly used his vehicle to pick the girl up at a railway station and take her to his residence.

The following day, the girl fled the residence and sought help at a gasoline station.

Police later took her into protective custody. She was not hurt in the incident.

A man used a vehicle to kidnap a high school girl in Saga Prefecture on September 24 (Twitter)

Upon his arrest, Inoue said, “I do not recall abducting [the girl] to my house.”

According to police, Inoue, a resident of Iizuka City in neighboring Fukuoka Prefecture, met the girl via a social-networking service.

“If you come to the station, I’ll pick you up,” he reportedly wrote to her in luring her out.

