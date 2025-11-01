Woman finds husband hanged in Osaka residence

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police launched an investigation last week after a woman found her husband hanged in a residence in Osaka City, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 1).

At around 4:50 p.m. on October 31, the woman called police from an apartment in Uchidaicho, Miyakojima Ward. “My husband hanged himself in an apartment that he had rented without my knowledge,” she said.

Officers from the Miyakojima Police Station rushed to the scene and found the man in his underwear hanging from a rope inside.

The man was confirmed dead at the scene. His body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

There were no visible external injuries on the body. Since the front door was unlocked, police will investigate the case as the results of an accident or foul play.

According to police, the woman had been searching for her husband after he failed to return home for about 10 days. She had heard about the existence of the apartment from an acquaintance. When she visited it, she discovered his body.