Osaka police dismiss inspector following groping allegations

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police this week dismissed an inspector in the Public Safety Bureau following allegations that he groped two girls under the age of 16 earlier this year, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 16).

In August, Osaka police arrested Hirotsugu Tsujimoto, 53, for allegedly groping a girl at a karaoke bar. He was subsequently indicted in September for allegedly committing similar acts with another girl at the same bar.

In commenting on allegations of indecent assault without consent, Tsujimoto stated, “I knew it was a crime, but I succumbed to my desires and sought strong stimulation.”

In addition to juvenile and cyber crimes, the Public Safety Bureau also works to protect children from sexual crimes.

Tsujimoto was dismissed on Thursday. He had confessed to having engaged in relationships known as papakatsu — meaning compensated dating — with 11 girls in the past. Police accused him in the cases involving the aforementioned two girls after they were identified as victims.