Osaka cop accused of lewd acts with underage girl

OSAKA (TR) – Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a police superintendent for allegedly committing indecent acts with a girl under the age of 16 earlier this year, reports NHK (Aug. 27).

At the end of June, Hirotsugu Tsujimoto, the 53 -year-old superintendent of the Public Safety Bureau’s Special Investigation Unit, allegedly engaged in indecent acts with the girl, including groping, in a private room at a karaoke bar in the prefecture.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault without consent, Tsujimoto admitted to the charges.

In July, the girl’s family filed a missing persons report. After she was located, it was discovered that she had been engaging in so-called papakatsu, or compensated dating.

Tsujimoto surfaced as a person of interest during subsequent investigations, which included an examination of security camera footage.

It is believed that financial transactions took place between Tsujimoto and the girl.

“Strict action”

The Public Safety Special Investigation Unit is involved in various criminal investigations under the department’s jurisdiction. Tsujimoto is a special investigator in the unit, which has approximately 40 members. He ranks third after the captain and deputy captain.

Tsujimoto is in a position to direct and supervise team members in criminal investigations. Eiji Kunii, the Inspection Office Chief, issued a statement after Tsujimoto’s arrest. “This is completely unacceptable behavior for a police officer,” Kunii said. “We will take strict action based on the results of our investigation.”