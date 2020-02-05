Man overboard: Escort vessel captain also ran escort service for women

KANAGAWA (TR) – A ship captain in the Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) has been transferred to another post after it was learned that he was running a so-called “delivery health” business, the Ministry of Defense revealed on Wednesday, reports Kyodo News (Feb. 5).

According to the Ministry, Tetsuya Morita, 55, on Tuesday was transferred from his post as captain of training vessels to a headquarters position at a facility in Yokosuka City.

During questioning, Morita said that he managed the escort service, which targets female customers, for “about 10 years to lend a hand,” the MSDF said.

The MSDF is now inquiring about whether Morita could have leaked information regarding maritime training to customers at the delivery health service.

“We are confirming the facts of the case. If there has been a violation, a punishment will be handed down,” an MSDF representative said.

In the past, Morita served as captain of the escort vessel Yamayuki and the supply vessel Masyu.