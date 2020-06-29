Man dies after leaping in front of Yamanote Line train at Shibuya Station

TOKYO (TR) – A man died after he leaped into the path of a train at a station in Shibuya Ward during rush hour on Monday morning, police said, reports TBS News (June 29).

At around 8:30 a.m., the man, believed to be in his 20s, jumped from a platform at JR Shibuya Station and in front of an oncoming Yamanote Line train.

Emergency personnel arriving at the scene confirmed the man dead, police said.

An examination of security camera footage showed that the man intentionally leaping from the platform. A photograph posted on Twitter revealed the impact shattered the front glass of the train.

According to East Japan Railway, the incident caused delays to the outer track of the loop line that extended for about one hour, inconveniencing around 17,000 commuters.